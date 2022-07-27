BJP leader murder: Karnataka seeks Kerala police help

Bengaluru: Karnataka police are seeking the help of neighbouring Kerala police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district of the state, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is facing the heat on social media as Hindu activists are questioning the party over Praveen’s murder. Angry protesters have indulged in stone pelting damaging KSRTC buses. The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks of Dakshina Kannada district.

Reacting to backlash on social media over the murder of the BJP leader, Bommai stated that the anger is against the incident of murder and it is not against the government.

“The miscreants attacked him when there was no one. They have carried out the murder in stealth. This is a planned conspiracy to create violence and crisis. One class is engaged in this. We are taking action against them and as a reaction, they are indulging in such acts,” the Chief Minister stated.

“We are dealing effectively with that mindset. We also know how to deal with it. We have taken the case seriously, he said.

The incident took place at a place close to Kerala. “Karnataka police are in touch with Kerala state counterparts. SP Mangaluru has spoken to Kasaragod SP and our DG has spoken to Kerala DG as well. Very soon culprits would be arrested,” Bommai stated.

At the outset, it looks like a pre-planned attempt, such similarities are there in earlier incidents. We are studying it in its entirety and then we will go to the roots of the cause, he said.

31-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettaru, a member of BJP Yuva Morcha and a resident of Sulia, was hacked to death on Tuesday night. Two unknown bike-borne miscreants attacked him with swords and fled the scene.