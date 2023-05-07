BJP Leader Sathish Prabhu Joins Congress Party

Mangaluru: BJP leader Sathish Prabhu and his supporters joined the Congress Party at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta on May 7.

Leader of the opposition Karnataka Legislative Council B K Hariprasad welcomed Sathish Prabhu by handing him the party flag.

Speaking on the occasion B K Hariprasad said, “We are seeing the BJP leaders who served for more than 30 years joining the Congress party. In BJP, there is a tsunami of defection, Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi along with 47 senior leaders and 6 legislative council members have joined the Congress party. BJP is now the sinking ship and in the coming days, Congress will come to power in Karnataka”.

District Congress President Harish Kumar said, “BJP leader Sathish Prabhu is the Trustee of Venkatramana Temple, Car Street. He has served ABVP, BJP Yuva Morcha and RSS for the past 30 years taking various responsibilities in the District BJP. We feel proud to welcome him to our party. We welcome Sathish Prabhu along with Santhosh Shetty, Rajesh Kamath, Rajatha R Kamath and Deeksha Kamath to the Congress party”.

After joining the Congress party Sathish Prabhu said, “I served the Sangh Parivar and BJP in various capacities, but BJP or the Sangh Parivar did not recognise my services. Being disappointed with the BJP, I have joined the Congress party. I did not join the Congress for any post or position. Our senior Congress leaders have contributed a lot to the district. I will work for Congress with integrity”.

AICC Secretary Rozy M John, Congress leaders P V Mohan, Lavanya Ballal, Congress Candidate J R Lobo, Corporators Sashidhar Hegde, Prakash Salian, Naveen R D’Souza, Lukman Bantwal, Tejaswi Raj and others were also present.

