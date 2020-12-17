Spread the love



















BJP leaders, including Modi, wish JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy on birthday



Bengaluru: BJP leaders from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished Janata Dal (S) second-in-command H.D. Kumarswamy on his birthday on Wednesday, a gesture that is being seen as indicative of the growing bond between the two parties in Karnataka.

BJP national leaders, including Modi, showed unusual spirit of camaraderie on Twitter to shower birthday greetings on former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who celebrated his 61st birthday on Wednesday in a subdued manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing farmers’ agitations.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, “Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health.”

Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also joined him on Twitter and wished Kumarswamy in Hindi, praying for his good health and longevity.

BJP MP from Sawai Madhopur, Diya Kumari, the daughter of the last Maharaja of Jaipur, took to Twitter and said, “Birthday wishes to former Chief Minister of Karnataka,

@hd_kumaraswamy Ji. May God bless you with long life, filled with the best health.”

Many BJP leaders from Karnataka took to Twitter to wish Kumarswamy on the special occasion.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said, “May you always be blessed with the Almighty showering his benevolence on you.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahalad Joshi said, “I wish Almighty bless him with good health and longevity.”

BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi too wished Kumarswamy, saying, “Lord Guru Dattatreya bless you (Kumaraswamy) with health, wealth and longevity.”

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertiliser D.V. Sadananda Gowda also prayed for Kumaraswamy’s good health and longevity.

Apart from these leaders, ministers Basvaraj Bommai, K. Sudhkar, Jagdish Shettar, several BJP MPs like P.C. Mohan, Shobha Karandlaje, Pratap Simha and Yediyurappa’s sons, B.Y Raghvendra and B.Y. Vijayendra, too took to Twitter to wish Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday.

Since the last fortnight, the JD(S) has moved closer to the BJP, forging an alliance in the Upper House to oust incumbent Council Chairman K. Pratapchandra Shetty.

