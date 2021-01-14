Spread the love



















BJP Leaders Want Taluk Panchayat System Abolished, But Why?’ questions MLA U T Khader

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Circuit House, former State Minister and MLA U T Khader said, “What is the motive behind some of the few BJP leaders wanting to abolish Taluk Panchayat System in Karnataka. Congress party strongly condemns the statement made by some of the BJP leaders to abolish Taluk Panchayat system, and we want the government to clarify in this regard. Is it possible for the state government to make an unconstitutional move? When there is no proper information about the same, why even try to create confusion among the people”.



MLA Khader further said, “I just want to ask the government, who will look after the panchayat development works if the TP is abolished? I think the government instead of scrapping the TP, it should strengthen it. It should be noted that when the Siddaramaiah government was in power, the government provided 400 litres of kerosene for small boats for fishing purposes, whereas now it has been lowered 130 litres. What could be the government’s aim behind this move?

“Due to strong pressure from the Sullia constituency, senior BJP leader S Angara got a post in the minister’s cabinet, and we are happy that he finally got justice since he had faced injustice for many years. Kota Srinivas Poojary serving as our DK district in-charge minister at present, we have no issues, but when there is a senior person like Angar having nearly 40 years of experience in political field, couldn’t he be considered for the position of district minister-in-charge? questioned MLA Khader.



