BJP Mahila Morcha’s national executive meet in Tumkuru in Jan ’23

The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha’s National Executive meeting is slated to be held on January 20-21, 2023 in Karnataka’s Tumkuru district.



New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha’s National Executive meeting is slated to be held on January 20-21, 2023 in Karnataka’s Tumkuru district.

BJP President J.P. Nadda, and General Secretary B.L. Santhosh will address the meet, Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan said.

“There will be deep discussion on women issues covering all the aspects. PM Narendra Modi always puts emphasis on women empowerment, always seek extra participation from women. We will be discussing on the ongoing policies and programmes for women, women participation in G20 meet next year. There are Assembly elections next year… what will be their share of efforts etc.

“Also, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed. New plans will be laid out to make the party successful,” she added.

On International Women’s Day this year, Prime Minister Modi said: “Women are the reflection of ethics, loyalty, decisiveness and leadership. Our Vedas and tradition have given a call that women should be able and capable to give direction to the nation. Progress of women always gives strength to the empowerment of the nation. Today the priority of the country lies in the full participation of women in India’s development journey. More than 80 per cent of the loans under ‘Standup India’ are in the name of women. About 70 per cent loans have been given to our sisters and daughters under Mudra Yojana.”

The choice of the venue is also significant as elections in Karnataka are slated for early 2023.