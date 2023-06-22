BJP means Schemes, while Congress means Scams – C T Ravi

Udupi: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reformer, performer and transformer. The Opposition has been making baseless allegations against him. The Modi government has been working for the poor people through its welfare schemes and policies”, said the National BJP general secretary C T Ravi.

Addressing the party workers’ meeting in Udupi on June 22, C T Ravi alleged that the Congress rule between 2004-2014 was linked to corruption which was not the case with the BJP-led government at the Centre. We have to compare the situation during the UPA (headed by Congress) to the current Modi-led rule. We can say that Congress means scams. Today there are no scams. The BJP means schemes, while the Congress means scams, he claimed.

The BJP leader said that the poor have been made part of the administrative system under the Modi government, and pointed out that crores of bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a financial inclusion programme, since 2014.

The Congress means communalism and family politics. The politics of Modi encompasses the entire country, while the Congress politics means only their family members, he said.

The Congress claims that democracy is under threat but there is no (internal) democracy in their party. There is dynasty and dictatorship, he alleged.

Seven teams from the party will tour Karnataka to highlight the achievements in nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, he said.

Former Legislative Assembly Chairperson Vieshweshwara Hegde Kageri, former minister Araga Jnanendra, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Pramod Madhwaraj, District BJP president Suresh Nayak, MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, Gururaj Gantihole, Suresh Shetty Gurme, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, former MLAs Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R Mendon and others were present.

