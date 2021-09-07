Spread the love



















BJP Misused Govt Machinery to Win Urban Local Body Elections – Dr G Parameshwar

Udupi: “BJP has misused the government machinery to win the urban local body elections. Despite BJP’s best efforts, people have supported the Congress party in a satisfactory manner”, said former deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar.

Speaking to the media persons on September 7 in Udupi, Dr Parameshwar said, “Under the BJP ruling, the price for the basic commodities has been hiked. Despite the price hike, the BJP has won the ULB elections by misusing the government machinery. The Congress party is not disturbed by the ULB results. In the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections, we will win with a huge margin”.

Dr Parameshwar further said, “There is criticism that senior leaders like D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and others did not participate in the election campaign. It is not a big issue, because these elections are led by the local leaders and it is a local issue. Some people are spreading rumours about groupism in the Congress Party which is far from the truth. Whereas in the Congress Party both D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are working together”.

Former Ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake and Abhayachandra Jain were also present.

