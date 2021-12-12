BJP MLA Ashaben Patel critical after multiple organ failure



Gandhinagar: BJP legislator from Gujarat’s Unjha constituency in Mehsana district, Ashaben Patel is said to be in a critical condition following liver damage due to dengue, and the subsequent multiple organ failure.

She is undergoing treatment at the Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad, and is on life support system.

According to Zydus Hospital sources, Patel was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening with dengue. She gradually suffered multiple organ failure. Her heart and lungs are weak, and her liver and kidneys are not functioning.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited her on Saturday at Zydus Hospital and assured her family members of providing all the necessary help and support. The minister of state, Brijesh Merja also visited her at Zydus Hospital. He said: “Ashaben is in ICU, and unconscious.”

The state government has moved a team of doctors from the government-run U.N. Mehta hospital to the private Zydus Hospital in attempt to provide further medical assistance to the BJP leader.

Patel was diagnosed with dengue after having fever on December 7, after she returned from Delhi where she met several top BJP leaders.

Initially, she was treated at a local hospital in Unjha for two days, and was later shifted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who visited the private hospital, said “Ashaben’s condition was worrying”.