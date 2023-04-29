BJP MLA defends ‘Visha Kanye’ jibe at Sonia in PM Modi’s presence

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Karnataka’s Vijayapura constituency Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday defended his ‘Visha Kanye’ (poisonous woman) jibe at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a huge gathering in Vijayapura, Yatnal, who spoke ahead of PM Modi, also mentioned Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the “first prime minister of the country”.

“Our Sanatan Dharm, our mother and our Bharat Mata are everything to us. We will not tolerate and can give our lives if anyone dares to talk against Bharat Mata. Along with this, if anyone speaks foul about our world leader Narendra Modi, we Indians would not tolerate that,” he said.

Addressing the opposition leaders, he said: “If you try to wag your dirty tongue, we will answer in the same pitch. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become a ‘Vishwa Guru’. He is a replica of our first Prime Minister Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and treading on the path of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri,” he said.

PM Modi, addressing the gathering, said the Congress is indulging in breaking of society, and that the party should never be pardoned.

“Jagajyothi Basaveshwar fought for equality. But, Congress leaders are indulging in divisive acts. Quoting Rastra Kavi Kuvempu (revered by the Vokkaliga community as their iconic figure, he maintained that Kuvempu described Karnataka as a garden of all sects of people and underlined that the communities in society must have mutual respect for each other.

“On May 10, you will vote to make Karnataka the number one state in the country. On May 10 you will vote to bring a double engine government to power,” PM Modi stated.

“I am a servant of Karnataka and want to do everything for the state. For me, Karnataka is an important state. I need your blessings. The new team has been made ready to play an important role in Amrit Kaal. It is a mixture of new spirit and old roots. The strong team is ready. This team also needs your support,” PM Modi said.

He further said that the coalition government would only be bothered about its survival.

“Political instability has cost the state a lot. Whoever works for the poor, Dalit, backwards and Adivasis, Congress will start hating them. They had used words like ‘desh drohi’, ‘kathputli’ and all the words in the dictionary against B.R. Ambedkar. The party was the same in the old days, and it remains the same even today,” PM Modi added.

