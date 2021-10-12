Spread the love



















BJP MLA Escorting 2 Accused in Moral Policing Goes Viral-Gets Flak from Congress

Mangaluru: KPCC has accused Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian of entering into the Moodbidri police station to help the accused in a ‘moral policing’ case reported in the Moodbidri police limits on Saturday. Mangaluru city police had arrested two youths, belonging to a right-wing organisation for reportedly stopping a car and questioning people travelling in it. Karnataka Congress @INC Karnataka has tweeted that the MLA stood in support of those who assaulted women.

“The accused wives and children came to me and requested to get them out of jail. I have done my duty as an MLA. My duty is to ensure justice to people no matter whether they belong to my party or not. I went to the police station and picked them up after they got bail”- MLA Umanath Kotian

“Why did BJP MLA Umanath Kotian barge into the police station and pick the immoral policing accused? BJP has been engaged in atrocities against women and later protecting the accused. @BSBommai needs to answer for this law-and-order collapse and the act of BJP MLA,” @INCKarnataka tweeted.

Recalling the incident, two men and a woman belonging to one faith were reportedly travelling with two other women of another faith. It is learnt that the families knew each other, and the two women had asked for a lift. While the couple belonged to Muslim community, two other women were Hindus. The police, who reached the spot and took control of the situation and have registered a case under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Criminal intimidation). 6-8 activists had waylaid the car and allegedly harassed the passengers .Samhithraj, 36, and Sandeep Poojary, 34 were arrested in the case. One of them is allegedly a rowdy sheeter.

The accused managed to get interim bail on the same night after ther police produced them before a magistrate through video conferencing. After they got bail, MLA Kotian went to the Moodabidri police station at 9.30 pm and escorted them away. Pictures of MLA interacting and escorting the two accused in the police station have gone viral.

Meanwhile, the MLA said “It was Moodbidri police who stopped the car and took those who were travelling in it to the police station. Both Samhithraj and Sandeep are “innocent” and they were “framed” in the case by Moodabidri police inspector out of some grudge against them. The accused wives and children came to me and requested to get them out of jail. I have done my duty as an MLA. My duty is to ensure justice to people no matter whether they belong to my party or not. I went to the police station and picked them up after they got bail. The accused had got bail at 9 pm. Is it wrong as a people’s representative to pick my organisation’s workers from the police station after they are out on bail?”.

Meanwhile, police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar speaking to media had said that the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the the victim and denied MLA’s allegation that the Moodabidri police inspector framed them out of grudge. However, the District Congress Committee in Dakshina Kannada has not reacted to the incident.

