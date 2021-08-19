Spread the love



















BJP MLA in Bihar stirs row with Afghanistan remark



Patna: The BJP MLA from the Bispi Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Madhubani district, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, made a controversial statement on Wednesday when he said that people having problems staying in India should go to Afghanistan and avail petrol and diesel at a lower price there.

“Our country is divided into religions. If people of this country don’t become cautious, India would soo turn into a Taliban country like Afghanistan. The patriots of our country should analyse the situation of Afghanistan and learn from it. They should take measures accordingly in the interest of India,” Bachaul said.

“Many people in India are against the policies of our government. They are raising questions over rising fuel prices. The fuel prices are high in the country but the living conditions in India are far better than any other country. Still if anyone has problems living here, they should go to Afghanistan and avail petrol and diesel at a lower rate there,” he said.

“The situation is extremely shocking in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. People are desperate to leave the country. Many of them tried to travel on the wings of aircraft. Three of them even died after falling from the aircraft. Imagine what the situation in Afghanistan is like,” he said.

