BJP MP from Darjeeling demands CBI probe in recruitment irregularities in GTA-run schools



Kolkata: The BJP Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling constituency in West Bengal, Raju Bista, has written a letter to CBI Director Praveen Sood requesting him to probe teachers’ recruitment in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration-run schools in the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong.

Raju Bista, on Wednesday said he has also written to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urging his intervention in initiating a central agency probe into the matter.

Currently the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is controlled by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) with the backing of ruling Trinamool Congress. BGPM chief Anit Thapa is the chief executive of the autonomous body.

Bista has also demanded initiation of criminal proceedings against GTA executives in the matter.

Hamro Party founder Ajoy Edwards also raised a similar demand after a candidate appearing for the recruitment examination recently filed an FIR against a GTA executive for alleged irregularities.

Bista has claimed that irregularities in recruitment in GTA-run schools are equivalent to the multi-crore cash-for-job scam in West Bengal schools.

“In this case, too, genuine candidates were deprived of opportunities against huge financial considerations, thus making room for ineligible candidates. That is why I have requested the Governor to intervene in the matter and also written to the CBI chief to initiate a probe,” Bista said.

Anit Thapa, however, has claimed that this is a deliberate ploy to vitiate the peaceful ambience in the hills. “But we are ready for all eventualities and if necessary we will fight legally,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...