BJP names Komal Janghel as candidate for Khairagarh bypoll in Chhattisgarh



New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday named Komal Janghel as a party candidate for the Khairagarh Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said: “The BJP Central Election Committee has approved one name for the bypoll of Chhattisgarh Assembly.”

Last week, the BJP announced four candidates from different states and for the bypolls for Lok Sabha and Assembly from West Bengal, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Polling will be held on April 12 for one parliamentary constituency Asansol and one assembly constituency each in West Bengal (Ballygunge), Chhattisgarh (Khairagarh), Bihar (Bochahan) and Maharashtra (Kolhapur North) and counting of votes will take place on April 16.

According to the EC, the date of issuing gazette notification is March 17 and the last date of nominations is March 24. The last date of scrutiny of nomination is March 25 and the candidature can be withdrawn till March 28.