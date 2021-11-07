Spread the love



















BJP national executive meet begins in Delhi



New Delhi: The first meeting of BJP national executive after 2019 Lok Sabha polls started in the national capital on Sunday to discuss forthcoming Assembly elections in five states and other current issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, former party presidents and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari are attending the meeting, which is taking place at the NDMC Convention Centre.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was supposed to participate virtually from Lucknow, flew to Delhi to physically attend the meeting.

The meeting started with the inaugural address of Nadda and will conclude with Prime Minister Modi’s valedictory address around 3 p.m.

Following the Covid-19 protocols, all national executive members have not been called to Delhi to attend the meeting. Only 124 senior BJP leaders will be present at the NDMC convention center and all the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states, all the BJP state unit presidents and other senior leaders from the states who are part of the national executive will virtually attend the meeting from their respective state headquarters.

On Saturday, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh had said that various issues will be discussed in the meeting, which include a special brainstorming session on the forthcoming assembly elections in five states.

Early next year, Assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

A condolence resolution will also be adopted in the memory of all those who lost their lives in the Covid pandemic.

The meeting will also discuss programmes and policies to make the BJP more broad-based in order to incorporate greater sections of the society.

An exhibition has also been organised at the venue to showcase all policies and programmes of the Modi government.

