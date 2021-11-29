BJP, NDA floor leaders discuss Winter Session strategy



New Delhi: A day before the commencement of the the Winter Session of Parliament, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary executive and floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was held on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the session.

It was learned that talks were held about the upcoming Winter Session, and key bills and business to be taken up for discussion during the session.

BJP’s parliamentary executive meeting was chaired by party chief JP Nadda and union minister Rajnath Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Smriti Irani, Pralhad Joshi, and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, there were detailed discussions about the party’s strategy for smooth functioning of the House through meaningful and healthy discussions, Joshi said.

Sources said that Nadda stressed on good attendance by the party MPs.

According to sources, the government is fully prepared on all the issues to counter the Opposition attack. The party MPs have been suggested to highlight the good work of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

The JD-U, LJP and other alliance partners attended the meeting of NDA floor leaders.

“A meeting of the floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance was held today, ahead of the winter session of the Parliament. Key bills and businesses to be taken up during the session were discussed in the meeting,” Joshi said.

Earlier on Sunday, the government convened a meeting of floor leaders of all parties a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament.

In the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi requested all parties for co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.

Defence Minister Singh said that the government wants healthy discussion in parliament.

The ruling BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs in both the Houses of the Parliament to be present on November 29, as the government is likely to table some key legislations including a bill to repeal the farm laws.