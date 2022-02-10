BJP not only ‘distorted’ history but ‘destroyed’ Hinduism too: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held the BJP responsible for not only “distorting” history but also “destroying” Hinduism.

She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses as ‘Saint’ only to garner votes.

Addressing a freehold rights distribution programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium, the Chief Minister said: “They (BJP) are destroying everything. They have changed history. Dalits, Adivasis are being tortured. Original Hindu religion is being forgotten, but when election comes, he (PM Modi) becomes ‘saadhu’. He poses as ‘sant’.

Terming Ram Krishna Paramhans and Swami Vivekananda as “real saints”, she said: “One cannot become saints like them”.

The Chief Minister, indirectly hinting at the misappropriation of the ‘PM CARES’ fund, said: “What was done with the crores of rupees received as donations to the PM CARES fund? You don’t have any shame after so many people died due to Covid. People are suffering, they are crying. Where is the fund of PM CARES? Lakhs and crores of rupees”.

Accusing the Central government of selling everything, she said: “They are selling everything including Rail, Sail, Air India. They are destroying the heritage. While they only tell lies, the Trinamool government in Bengal keeps its promises made not only to the citizens but to refugees as well.”

She also raked up the issue of PM Modi’s photo on the Covid-19 vaccinations certificate issued to people, saying: “Displaying Modi ji’s picture on injection. Whose money is that?”

On the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, she said: “They removed Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi first and put Netaji’s hologram. Now the hologram is also missing. They remember icons’ names only before the elections.”

Prime Minister Modi had unveiled a hologram statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate on the occasion of the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary. The hologram was supposed to act as a placeholder till a granite statue, to be installed at the same spot, is complete.

Distributing freehold rights to 261 refugee colonies, the Chief Minister said: “So far, 52,000 people have been benefited. No refugee living on the state government’s land will be evicted and we have amended the law. There are some colonies in Central government land and we will ensure that no one is evicted from there also.

“I have launched several agitations for refugees in my life. I gave my word that they will get a free hold title. I have done that. Last year, we distributed more than 7,000 land deeds. No one will have to leave. Matua also comes under this. Total 261 refugee colonies are being accepted.”