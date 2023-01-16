BJP office-bearers’ meet underway in Delhi

A meeting of BJP officer-bearers has got underway at the party headquarters here.



New Delhi: A meeting of BJP officer-bearers has got underway at the party headquarters here.

Chaired by party’s National President J.P. Nadda, the meeting has party Punjab and Chandigarh president Vijay Rupani, Tamil Nadu president Annamalai, Gujarat president C.R. Patil, General Secretary Vinod tawde, Tarun Chugh, C.T. Ravi, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vice President vasundhra raje, Raman Singh, Radha Mohan Singh, Saudan Singh, National general secretary organisation B.L. Santosh in attendance.

National General secretaries Arun Singh and Dushyant Gautam are also among the participants besides party state President and morcha president.

During the meeting, the reports on ongoing submitted by state General secretaries, prabharis will be reviewed. Preparations for the upcoming state Assembly elections in nine states and 2024 Lok Sabha elections will also be deliberated in detail.

Two-day BJP National Executive meeting is also slated to begin at 4 p.m.

Ahead of the executive, the party has organised a road show for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.

The meeting is also likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president Nadda.