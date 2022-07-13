BJP on a spree to sabotage, subjugate and subvert judiciary: Cong



New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is interfering in the functioning of the judiciary and is on a spree to sabotage it as was shown in some recent incidents.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The Modi government’s approach towards judiciary smacks of �3I’ and �3S’ approach. Intimidation, Interference and Influence: These are unfortunately the three notorious spikes of the Modi government’s approach towards the judiciary. The BJP is equally on a spree to Sabotage, Subjugate and Subvert the judiciary.”

He said the government has been selectively delaying judicial appointments to both high courts and the Supreme Court.

Singhvi alleged that sitting judges are being intimidated as he cited an example of a Karnataka High Court judge who was allegedly threatened to be transferred. He also gave the example of Justice J.B. Pardiwala who he said was trolled for his observation on expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

“We at the Congress intend to follow the due process of law, in accordance with the Constitution,” he added.