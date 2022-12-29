BJP protests over Cochin Carnival effigy face’s resemblance to PM Modi

A controversy has broken out here after local BJP leaders complained to police that the face of huge ‘Pappanji’ effigy erected as part of the famed Cochin Carnival resembles Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Carnival is being held at Fort Kochi and the face became clear when the covering of the effigy was removed.

The custom of the Carnival is the Pappanji is burnt at the stroke of midnight when the New Year is welcomed.

The local BJP leaders are upset at the “insult” to the Prime Minister and the latest news is that the organisers of the event have said the present face of the massive effigy will be changed.