BJP raises prohibitory orders in Barmer on Holi, CM adviser cites UP

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government’s decision to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 on the CrPC in Barmer on Holi was questioned by the opposition BJP in the Assembly.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that they cannot even celebrate Holi now.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, he said that the Barmer Collector has imposed Section 144 on Holi festival. “The festival of Holi is a festival of gaiety. How will people celebrate Holi amid Section 144 on Holi? Imposing section 144 on Holi is a stigma on the government,” he said.

The order issued by the Barmer Collector says that prohibitory orders have been issued in the district to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s OSD Lokesh Sharma hit back at the BJP on Twitter, citing the same measure being taken in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Lucknow as well.

Sharing the news clippings of these two developements in UP, he tweeted: “Holi is a festival of colors, abir, gulal and gaiety and harmony… You are requested, please do not create a negative atmosphere in Rajasthan.

