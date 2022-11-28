BJP releases ‘Delhi Ka Ladka’ cartoon series to showcase work done by MCD

New Delhi: With municipal elections around the corner in Delhi, the BJP on Sunday launched a cartoon series titled ‘Delhi ka Ladka’ in which illustrations show a guy telling about the work done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) which is under the saffron party for the past three terms now.

Addressing a press conference, BJPO’s MCD election management committee chief Ashish Sood said: “In response to the paid campaign of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), this creative cartoon series will tell Delhiites as to what has happened in the last eight years in the national capital.”

Sood alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been “deceiving” the people of the city for the last eight years with his ‘propaganda’.

Through the campaign, the people of Delhi will get to know that Kejriwal has “cheated” slum dwellers by not fulfilling his promise of providing them houses, while on the other hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled whatever he has promised, Sood said.

Prime Minister Modi has given the keys of pucca houses to 3,024 families living in slums, he claimed.

The campaign will throw light on how the corporation workers risked their lives to serve the people of Delhi when leaders of political parties were not moving out of their houses during the peak of Covid pandemic, how ration was delivered to the people, how the MCD maintains 15,000 parks etc.

It will also spread awareness about how by giving over three crore free vaccines, Prime Minister Modi saved the people of Delhi and nation from Covid, he said.

BJP serves people and will continue to do so while AAP only cares about corruption, Sood said while attacking the Kejriwal-led government.

The campaign will show how jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain got massage inside his jail cell, and ate food of his choice violating the jail manual, Sood said.

BJP’s social media in-charge Shehzad Poonawala said that the campaign developed by BJP’s social media team under the guidance of Sood is the right answer to Kejriwal’s expensive campaign sponsored with government money.