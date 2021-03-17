Spread the love



















BJP releases list for Kerala, Assam & TN



New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for the remaining seats of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, where Assembly polls will be held on April 6.

In a statement, the BJP announced one candidate for Assam, four for Kerala and three for Tamil Nadu.

From the Gauripur Assembly seat in Assam, the BJP has fielded Banendra Kumar Mushahari.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP fielded Dr. C.Nagesh Kumar (Thalli), Bhojarajan (Udhagamandalam) and R. Jayaseelan (Vilavancode).

The BJP is contesting on 20 seats in Tamil Nadu, and on Sunday the saffron party had announced the names of 17 candidates.

In Kerala, the BJP gave tickets to Bitty Sudheer (Karunagappally), M. Sunil (Kollam), Sobha Surendran (Kazhakoottam) and Mukundan Palliyara (Mananthavady).

The BJP is contesting on 115 seats and has left 25 seats to its alliance partners in Kerala.

