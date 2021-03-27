Spread the love



















BJP seeks Shivakumar’s resignation in sleaze CD case



Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka lashed out at the state’s Congress unit president, D.K. Shivakumar in the sleaze CD case as the audio clip of a woman surfaced, stating the role of ‘Mahanayak’ has come out in the open.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, the Karnataka BJP tagging Shivakumar, questioned what does he have to say on his role?

“A woman taking D.K. Shivakumar’s name proved that Shivakumar is fit to stay in Tihar. He was considered to be only corrupt… now it’s proved that he is morally corrupt too. He can stoop to any level,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

“…he was part of this game. Now, at least Congress and its Mahanayaki (Sonia Gandhi) must wake up and seek his resignation,” the BJP said.

In another tweet, the party has warned that Shivakumar has set the precedence of vengeance politics and he will have to “pay a heavy price” for this.

Shivakumar is yet to react to BJP’s charges as well as to the audio clip that surfaced on Friday evening.