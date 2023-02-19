BJP slams post showing Jagan feeding milk to child dressed as Lord Shiva

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has criticised a Twitter post in which Andhra CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen feeding milk to a child dressed as Lord Shiva, calling it “highly insulting”.

The YSR Congress Party’s post on Saturday was shared on Twitter by Deodhar that read ‘#YSRCP_Insults_Mahadeva’.

“A CM who aggressively converts Hindus to Christianity is now openly insulting Hindus by posting such a cartoon,” a Twitter user posted on Sunday while sharing the YSR Congress’ illustration that was displayed on the occasion of Mahashivratri. That post was re-tweeted by Deodhar.

“A party run by liquor mafia and the Chief Minister who is out on bail does not have the moral right to preach Hindus whom they should feed on festivals,” the post on Twitter by the BJP National Secretary read.

Deodhar also shared a video of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter doing ‘Abhishekam’ of Lord Shiva, saying: “What’s this video, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy? Political drama to woo Hindus for capturing power?”

Stating that animal worship is also a form of God worship, he asked Jagan Mohan Reddy as to why such tweets and ‘preachings’ are not made by him on Bakrid and Christmas.

