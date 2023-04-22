BJP South MLA Should Reveal Reason for Restraining Order against 67 Media Houses – Vinayraj

Mangaluru: “The BJP Mangaluru South MLA should reveal the reason for bringing a restraining order against 67 media houses from publishing defamatory statements, photos, videos and articles. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and plays a vital role in safeguarding the transparency of democratic processes. In a democratic system, people’s representatives should be of good character and if they do good, the media will appreciate it, if they commit any mistake, it is natural for the media to correct them and inform society about their mistakes. The press also does the job of encouraging them when they do good work. On April 21, the MLA of Mangaluru South brought a restraining order on 67 media houses. The MLA should reveal the reason behind this restraining order to the people”, said KPCC spokesperson Vinayraj during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on April 22.

Addressing the media persons Vinayraj said, “Recently Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor had brought a restraining order on 48 media houses from publishing any defamatory news, photos or articles against him. Later Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian brought a stay order followed by the BJP district president Sudarshan bringing a restraining order on 59 media houses from the court. This is not great work by the BJP MLAs or leaders. Now the MLA of Mangalore South Vedavyas Kamath has also brought a restraining order on 67 media houses including newspapers, TV, YouTube Channels and web portals from the Civil court”.

Vinayraj further said, “I need to know what made South MLA Kamath approach the court and bring a restraining order on 67 media houses from publishing any defamatory statements, photos or articles that would damage his image. If he is innocent why did he bring a restraining order? If he is innocent why is he afraid of the media? Recently there was a report on a newspaper that raised a question about the character of four BJP MLAs. Three out of four MLAs did not bring any restraining order. Vedvyas Kamath is the only one who brought a restraining order. This proves that he has no faith in media houses”.

Vinayraj also said, “Mangaluru South MLA should answer about his involvement in defamatory work. We need to know, whether he is innocent, and why he obtained an injunction order from the court. What defamatory news the MLA is afraid of? Media should start Pen Down Protest against BJP South MLA for Restraining Order against 67 Media Houses”.

