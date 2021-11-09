Spread the love



















BJP Supports Demand to name Surathkal Junction after Savarkar-SDPI Strongly Opposes

Mangaluru: After BJP government came to power, there has been quite a few controversial issues in the naming or renaming of Junctions, Circles or Streets- and now added to one more controversial in this regard is that of naming Surathkal Junction after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Even though there has been strong opposition from other political parties and social organizations against this naming of the Junction proposed by MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, but on Monday, BJP Dakshina Kannada unit president Sudharshan Moodbidri during a press meet said that BJP party will support the demand made by the MLA to name Surathkal Junction after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

To a question at a press conference here on the growing opposition to name the traffic circle after Veer Savarkar, Sudharshan said that Savarkar was a well-known freedom fighter. He underwent the most rigorous punishment at Kala Pani or the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for his fight against British rule. He was involved in the nationalist movement. The BJP also stresses on nationalist values and agenda. What is wrong in naming the traffic circle after Veer Savarkar, he asked. Moodbidri also said that those who are opposing Savarkar have not read India’s history properly. They have not understood the role of Savarkar in the freedom movement. It is not correct to oppose the move to name the traffic circle after Savarkar.

He further said that many road junctions, circles and roads in the country have been named after foreigners and invaders who have not contributed anything to the welfare of the country. Those who are opposing naming the junction after Savarkar are not raising any voice against such names. “Many roads and circles in the city have been named after local leaders or those who have made significant contributions to the region. This tradition can also continue” added Sudharshan..

It may be mentioned here that the MLA had recently written to the corporation requesting it to name Surathkal Junction after Veer Savarkar. “Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a freedom fighter who dedicated his life for the nation at a young age. Hence, to commemorate his sacrifice, the circle at Surathkal junction should be named after him,” the MLA wrote to the city corporation. The council of the corporation in its meeting last month referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and Improvement to take a decision in the matter. The council is yet to take any decision on naming the junction as the committee’s decision is awaited.

Meanwhile, The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has warned of a district-wide protest against Mangaluru City Corporation’s (MCC) decision to name the circle at Surathkal junction after Veer Savarkar. Corporators from the SDPI Muneeb Bengre, Shamsad Aboobakker and opposition leader from Congress A C Vinayaraj have sought notices for the meeting of the Town Planning Standing Committee which is expected to discuss the proposal.

Corporator Muneeb Bengre speaking to the media has said that the SDPI will move legally against the proposal of naming Surathkal junction after Savarkar. Bengre said that he will oppose the proposal in the Town Planning Standing Committee meeting. Meanwhile SDPI Surathkal block president Salam Kana said the BJP is trying to deviate people’s attention from core issues by proposing to name the circle after Savarkar. “SDPI will not tolerate the Sangh Parivar’s hidden agenda of renaming places. We will hold protests jointly in association with like-minded parties and organisations. The city corporation should reject the proposal and concentrate on solving various civic issues. Surathkal was a communally sensitive area, but in recent years, there is communal harmony. However, the BJP is trying to disrupt the peace through the proposal,” he added.

Congress corporator Vinayaraj speaking to media said, “We will oppose the proposal to name Surathkal junction after Veer Savarkar. Savarkar was in prision for two years in Mahathma Gandhiji’s assasiation case and was involved in murder conspiracy. He wrote three apologies to the British government when he was in Andaman jail. There is no historical mention of his contribution to the country. We will not accept a person who supported Godse, the person who assassinated Gandhi. We will discuss the further course of action after holding discussions in the party.”

According to officials, as per a government direction of 2009, Town Planning Standing committees of urban local bodies may verify any such proposals and the same needs to be published in two Kannada newspapers after a council approval. Thereafter, objections and suggestions should be invited from the public within a month and it should be placed before a council meeting again before sending it to the government for approval.

Like this: Like Loading...