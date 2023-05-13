BJP Sweeps All Five Seats in Udupi District

Udupi: BJP continued its performance in the district and made a clean sweep by winning all 5 assembly seats giving a huge shock to the Congress.

BJP candidate power minister V Sunil Kumar has won against Congress’s Uday Shetty with 4404 votes in the Karkala constituency. Sunil Kumar secured 76019 votes while Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty gained 71615 votes. In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, V Sunil Kumar won the Karkala seat with a margin of 42,566 votes, making up 62.52% of the total votes. Unfortunately, this year the winning lead decreased.

BJP Candidate Yashpal Suvarna has won against the Congress Candidate Prasad Raj Kanchan with 32,318 votes in Udupi Constituency. Udupi is considered an important constituency as it grabbed the headlines in 2022 because of the hijab controversy. Yashpal Suvarna secured 96122 votes while Prasad Raj Kanchan gained 63804 votes.

In Kundapur Constituency, BJP candidate Kiran Kumar Kodgi has won against the Congress Candidate Dinesh Hegde Molahalli with 40930 votes while Gururaj Gantihole has won against Gopal Poojary of Congress with 15,929 Votes. Kiran Kumar Kodgi secured 101102 votes against Dinesh Hegde’s 60172 votes. Meanwhile, Gururaj Gantihole secured 97447 votes while Dinesh Hegde gained 81518 votes.

In the Kaup Assembly Constituency BJP candidate Gurme Suresh Shetty has won against former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake with 11261 votes. Gurme Suresh Shetty secured 75118 votes while Vinay Kumar Sorake gained 63857 votes.

