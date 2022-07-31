BJP takes jibe at Cong after arrest of 3 J’khand MLAs



New Delhi: Taking a dig at the arrest of three Jharkhand Congress MLAs with cash, the BJP on Sunday asked can the lawmakers be honest when party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are “accused on bail”.

BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi remarked “will they (arrested Congress MLAs) not follow their masters and loot the nation”.

“Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were arrested with huge cash in their vehicles. When Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are ‘accused on bail’, can its MLAs be honest? Will they not follow the footsteps of their master and loot the nation?” Ravi tweeted.

On Saturday evening, three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand — Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Vixal Kongadi — were caught with bags of notes at Rani Haat in Howrah district of West Bengal.

When the notes were counted, the total amount was found to be Rs 48 lakh. These three MLAs were travelling in an SUV along with two other individuals.

On the basis of intelligence inputs, the West Bengal police caught them during checking. This SUV had the board of Jamtara MLA of Jharkhand.

It is reported that the three MLAs who were taken into police custody could not give clear information about the cash found from the vehicle.

The Congress on Sunday suspended those three Jharkhand MLAs.

