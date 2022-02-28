BJP to conduct referendum on Delhi govt’s new excise policy



New Delhi: Criticising the new excise policy of the Delhi government, the Bharatiya Janata Party will conduct a ‘janmat’ (referendum) to seek the opinion of 10 lakh people on March 4.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday said that the party would be conducting a referendum on the new excise policy at three-four prominent places in each ward. “The programme will be organised on March 4 across the city at about 1,120 places in which the opinion of about 10 lakh Delhiites will be taken on the new excise policy. We will continue our agitation against the Arvind Kejriwal government’s new excise policy,” Gupta said.

Lok Sabha member Parvesh Verma said that it is regrettable that when the people of Delhi were crying for oxygen and beds during the peak of the Covid second wave, the Kejriwal government was busy in finalizing its new excise policy. “So much so while talking of empowering women, he is opening pink liquor shops for them and even offering them discounts,” Verma said.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that Chief Minister Kejriwal is encouraging alcoholism among the youth.

For the purpose of the referendum, the BJP will put four boxes in each of the 280 wards in the city to get the opinion of the people. There will be seven questions seeking the people’s response about the excise policy, slashing of dry days, opening of shops near schools and temples and other aspects.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that over 50,000 party workers will seek the people’s opinion at about 1,120 places in 280 wards at three-four places in each ward.