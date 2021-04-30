Spread the love



















BJP to grab Trinamool, Left strongholds in Bengal



New Delhi: The BJP led-NDA is set grab the strongholds of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the Left in West Bengal as out of the 79 such seats, the saffron party is projected to win 37 seats, according to the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News.

Out of the 79 important constituencies, the Trinamool is likely to win 40 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 37, and one each would go to the Congress and the Left, as per the exit poll.

Even though the Trinamool is leading, there would be a close contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, her former close aide, in Nandigram.

In Tarakeswar, BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta is leading by a very thin margin, the survey found. In Debra, where two former IPS officers — Humayun Kabir (Trinamool) and Bharati Ghosh (BJP) — are contesting, the BJP has an edge in a close contest.

In Domjur, BJP’s Rajib Banerjee, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led government, is projected to win by a thin margin, the survey found.

Region-wise, the survey data show that the ruling Trinamool is expected to grab 13 to 15 seats in the Deltaic Region, followed by the BJP with 11 to 13 seats.

In the Greater Kolkata region, the Trinamool is projected to secure 37 to 39 seats, while the BJP is likely to corner 16 to 18 seats.

In the Highlands region, according to the survey projections, the Trinamool is likely to register victory on 25 to 27 seats, while the BJP is expected to grab 23 to 25 seats.

In the North Border region, the Trinamool is expected to emerge winner on 29 to 31 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 20 to 22 seats.

In the Northern Hills region, while the Trinamool is likely to garner 11 to 13 seats, the BJP is expected to register victory on 14 seats.

Southern Plains is another region where the Trinamool is expected to grab a large number of seats as the party is expected to win 37 to 39 seats, while the BJP is projected to manage 25 to 27 seats.

The trends are happening also because the first-time voters came out in large numbers in support of the BJP-led NDA in West Bengal. However, more female voters voted for the Trinamool, the exit poll found.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to receive votes in large numbers from the OBC (45.9 per cent), SC/ST (84.1/45.7 per cent) and upper caste Hindu communities (49 per cent).

The Trinamool is likely get 35.6 per cent OBC votes, 35.4 per cent SC votes, 36 per cent ST votes and 37 per cent votes from the other Hindu voters.