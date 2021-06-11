Spread the love



















BJP to help Yogi govt in scaling up vaccination



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP will now help the Yogi Adityanath government in scaling up the Covid vaccination drive.

The drive, which will be a part of the ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ campaign, will be carried out till July 15.

Party workers will fan out across the state and carry out mass awareness programme to help the people take the vaccine and check the spread of the virus.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that the party organisation stood by the Yogi Adityanath government in sending out relief measures to the Covid-struck people.

State General Secretary and in-charge of the party’s vaccination campaign, Govind Narain Shukla, said that party functionaries, ministers, MLAs and MPs have been asked to reach out at the booth level to expedite the vaccination programme.

Functionaries of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and BJP IT cell will also help people in getting registered for vaccination.

The party will also lend its services to people by setting up post-Covid centres. The state government, too, had decided to set up post-Covid centre in government hospital to help people to tide over symptoms after recovering from infection.

MPs, MLAs and UP ministers have already been asked to adopt CHCs and PHCs to accelerate the vaccination drive and strengthen the medical infrastructure.

