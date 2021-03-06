Spread the love



















BJP to hold a dozen big rallies in poll-bound Assam



New Delhi: The BJP will hold fewer rallies in poll-bound Assam as compared to West Bengal, which is also slated to go to the polls in March-April.

The BJP is planning to organise just around a dozen big election rallies of senior leaders, including rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that the party will hold about 10 rallies, including rallies by Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and other senior ministers and leaders.

“Our focus is micro managing the polls and we are working on it,” Dass said.

According to BJP sources, in the high octane West Bengal Assembly polls, the party is going to hold a large number of rallies, including about 20 by Modi, and 50 each rally by Shah and Nadda.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to dislodge the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in West Bengal. The party, however, is confident of winning people’s support for a second consecutive term in Assam.

“Every state has different political requirements and decisions or strategies are drawn accordingly. The mumber of rallies or public meetings is decided as per the requirement. The state unit took a call on the number of rallies to be held,” said a senior BJP leader.

A BJP leader from Assam said that apart from rallies by the Prime Minister and Union ministers, state leaders and ministers will also hold public meetings.

“State leaders will reach out to the people through small meetings,” he said.

The BJP is more interested in reaching out to each household in Assam through its workers, talking about the works done in the last five years, the BJP leader said.