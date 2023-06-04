BJP to launch helpline to ‘protect’ party workers in K’taka

The Karnataka unit of the BJP has decided to launch a helpline to ‘protect’ BJP workers from the alleged atrocities of the Congress government.



Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Bengaluru South MP and BJP’s Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said the party will soon launch a helpline for BJP workers in the state.

“It has come to our notice that BJP workers are being targeted, threatened and false cases are being lodged against them. To protect our workers from the legal atrocities of the Congress government, a team of advocates is prepared to carry out the legal battles,” Tejasvi said.

“For all these reasons, a 24×7 helpline will be launched in Karnataka for BJP workers. A team will be trained by the legal cell of the party,” he said.

