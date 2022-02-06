BJP, TRS in war of words after KCR ‘cold-shoulders’ PM



Hyderabad: A war of words broke out between the BJP and the ruling TRS after Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rao also skipped both the programmes attended by the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister was reportedly down with mild fever.

However, BJP leaders have slammed the Chief Minister for staying away, alleging that he has insulted the Prime Minister.

“He was fine till yesterday. Has he developed fever with Mr Modi’s arrival,” taunted BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay while reacting to reports that the Chief Minister is indisposed.

Talking to reporters, the BJP leader termed KCR’s act shameful. He said the people of Telangana are hanging their heads in shame due to the Chief Minister’s action. The BJP MP also said that people would not forgive KCR for insulting the Prime Minister.

“KCR has been regularly insulting our PM. Now violating the protocol is a shameful act on the part of KCR. We will never tolerate this,” read a tweet posted from the BJP Telangana Twitter handle.

“As expected! KCR violating protocol stoops to a new low by sending his unimportant minister. Following NCBN, Channi footsteps. You’ll be paid back in return,” it added.

KCR, who had launched a bitter attack on Modi on Monday, had nominated Minister for Animal Husbandry, T. Srinivas Yadav, as the minister-in-waiting to receive and see-off the Prime Minister.

Yadav, along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and top officials received the PM at the airport. BJP leaders were also present to welcome Modi.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hit back at the BJP and asked the saffron party to stop ‘these cheap and misleading tactics’.

TRS argued that there is no necessity for the Chief Minister to receive the Prime Minister on a private visit.

“It’s totally as per the protocol issued by the government of India validated by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” it tweeted.

The party also posted the relevant rules.