BJP under illusion of retaining power in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday stated that the BJP is under the illusion of coming back to power in Karnataka, after the results of five state Assembly elections, but those results would not have any impact on Karnataka.

“People of Karnataka cannot be changed using Hindutva or emotional issues. People vote on the basis of issues like price rise, unemployment, lack of development, economic crisis, farmers’ problems and other issues,” he said.

The BJP never came to power in the State on its own strength, neither in 2008 nor in 2018. But, it used ‘Operation Lotus’. Congress is ready for elections anytime, and it will get a clear majority in the next Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah noted.

Holding Padayatra or any other measure over the Mahadayi issue would be decided after discussing the issue with the party leaders in the region after the session of the Legislature, he said.

‘Groupism in BJP’

Siddaramaiah argued that while all Congressmen have accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahula Gandhi, BJP has several groups like those who came from Congress, Janata Pariwar and RSS.

“Look at Jagadish Shettar and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Congress has only one group, that is of Sonia Gandhi. Measures to strengthen the party are discussed in the CWC. Those who quit and damaged the party would not be taken back, but others who unconditionally accept the party’s principles are welcome,” Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, Siddaramaiah said, MLAs would decide that after the polls and the party’s high-command would give its approval. He refused the argument that the hijab issue and ‘The Kashmir Files’ film were a setback for Congress.

In reply to a query over C M Ibrahim quitting the Congress, Siddaramaiah said, he was made the MLC, and terming not getting individual aspiration fulfilled as an injustice to the entire community is not correct. Congress never neglects leaders of any community, but gives equal opportunity to all, he said.

“I will win from anywhere I contest in Assembly polls. People of several places are calling me, and I will decide later, as one year left for the polls,” he added.

‘Inculcate secularism’

When asked about the Gujarat government’s decision to include Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus, Siddaramaiah said, secularism should be developed among children. There is no objection for education as per Constitution, to give moral and quality education that makes children empowered, he said.