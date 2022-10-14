BJP uses CBI, ED, IT Dept against political opponents: Lalan Singh

Patna: In wake of income tax raids on a prominent builder and hotelier Gabbu Singh, JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Friday said that there was nothing new as the BJP uses the CBI, the ED, and the Income Tax against those who oppose it.

Income Tax officials conducted raids on 31 locations of Gabbu Singh, known to be a close friend of Lalan Singh, across the state.

Asked about the raids and Gabbu Singh’s close relations with him, Lalan Singh said: “What is close? Everyone knows whoever is opposing the BJP in the country, they used the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax against them. They are using these agencies similar to how people change their clothes. Do whatever they want, we will not come under the pressure of raids.”

Gabbu Singh never came into politics but he has close relations with Lalan Singh. The IT officials conducted raids at his 31 places including his flat at Shivpuri locality in Patna.

The raid is currently underway and the Income Tax Department has not given details of recoveries so far.

