BJP using communalism to divert attention from unemployment, price rise: Congress



Panaji: The BJP, both in the state and the Centre, is trying to divert critical issues like unemployment and rising prices by raising communal issues, Congress in charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Rao also said that the Congress which emerged as the second largest party in the February 14 polls, would play the role of a responsible opposition, adding that the party had a young team in place to revive the organisation, post election failure.

“There is joblessness, there is price rise, there is a lot of economic distress and the government, both Central and state have actually failed in addressing these issues. So they are trying to divert these issues into other communal issues. But the real issues of the people are joblessness, economic growth and price rise,” he said.

Rao also said that the Congress would be taking the upcoming panchayat elections seriously, despite the setback which the party received in the Assembly polls.

“We will be taking the panchayat elections very seriously and of course parliament elections will be coming up so we are preparing for that. With this leadership that we have got now, there is a lot of cohesion within the party. Party workers and leaders, most of them have welcomed the new appointments,” Rao said.

The panchayat polls in Goa are likely to be held in June this year.

The Congress leader also said that the party had a new, young leadership in place which would play the role of a constructive opposition.

“We have a new team, new leadership and a young leadership and we have to play a role as a responsible opposition party. We will take up issues of the people of the youth today,” Rao said.

Earlier this month, the Congress appointed 38-year-old Amit Patkar as its state President after Girish Chodankar resigned from the post after the poll debacle.