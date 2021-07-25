Spread the love



















BJP using technique to replace ministers with allegations: Veerappa Moily

Mangaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister M Veerappa Moily on Sunday commented over the possible exit of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, saying the BJP top brass was using a technique to replace the ministers whenever allegations against them surfaced.

While asserting the Change of CM post as an internal matter of the saffron party, Mr Moily said, “as per the tradition of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are in replacing the ministers with serious allegations.”

Referring the exit of former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mr Moily said, Vardhan was removed after facing the heat of Covid-19 mismanagement.

He also alleged that the former IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also removed because of the corruption charges levelled against him.

“The BJP thinks that by replacing the ministers, people will forget the charges against them,” he said

