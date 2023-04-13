‘BJP Wants only Hindutva and not Development’: BK Hariprasad

Udupi: The leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, BK Hariprasad alleged that the BJP is promoting only Hindutva as their agenda and are not interested in the welfare of the Poor.

Speaking at a press meeting held at the District Congress Bhavan, Udupi on April 13, Hariprasad said that there are many aspirants in Udupi today. We have called for a meeting and asked everyone to support the official candidate of the party.

The BJP has released two lists of their candidates and many senior leaders and sitting MLAs were denied tickets. In the last 4 years, BJP has done nothing, they talk only about Hindutva instead of development, he said.

Many BJP leaders are saying that the Congress party will divide after announcing the ticket for the assembly elections. Unfortunately, the BJP senior leaders and sitting MLAs are resigning from the party for not getting the ticket, he said.

Replying to the flying squad raid on the Congress office, B K Hariprasad said that the Ruling BJP central government has continuously misused autonomous bodies like ED, CBI and the election commission. Many election commission officials are also supporting the BJP. The officials are not checking the vehicles of BJP members in many areas. We will continue to fight against the dirty politics of the BJP.

Udupi district president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Vice president Prakyath Shetty, Udupi Candidate Prasad Raj Kanchan, Udupi Block President Ramesh Kanchan, Leaders MA Gaphoor, Amrith Shenoy and others were present.

