BJP was an untouchable party, Nitish made it touchable: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna: JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said that BJP was an untouchable party in the country and Nitish Kumar made it touchable. “It was the virtue of Nitish Kumar and George Fernandes, BJP is in power and running the government in the country,” Kushwaha said.

“Everyone knows how leaders of BJP behave when it comes to power. There is not a question of becoming apologetic for impersonator jibes on Narendra Modi. Due to Samata Party of Nitish Kumar and George Fernandes, who went to the Mumbai meeting of BJP and made this party from untouchable to touchable,” Kushwaha said.

“The BJP leaders are giving a statement that the doors for Nitish Kumar are closed now. I want to tell them who is going at your door. For BJP, the door of the country will be closed soon,” he stated.

“We have decided to start a Sadbhav Yatra having the tag line of Desh Bachao from Buxar and will point out the wrong doings of BJP before common people,” Kushwaha said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ‘impersonator’ jibe of Lalan Singh, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh are the real impersonators of the politics.

“Both Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh joined hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav and ended the reservation of the extremely backward caste. Nitish Kumar is the biggest impersonator who has changed his face many times in the last 25 years and everyone knows about it,” Sushil Modi said.

Like this: Like Loading...