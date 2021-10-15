Spread the love



















BJP welcomes TN govt’s decision to reopen all religious places

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai has welcomed the decision taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reopen religious places on all days.

The Chief Minister had in a high-level meeting on Thursday announced that temples would reopen on all days and the earlier order of closing temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays stands nullified.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit has been at the forefront of the agitation to reopen temples, holding protest marches across the state. Senior party leaders, including former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, had led the protest marches that were held in front of the famous temples of the state.

Annamalai, former state unit chief C.P. Radhakrishnan, ex-national secretary H. Raja had participated in the protest marches held on October 7.

Annamalai said in a statement on Friday that the BJP’s protests have bore fruit, as the Chief Minister has announced the opening of temples and other religious places on all days.

“We have been demanding reopening of temples and other religious places and we had given an ultimatum to the state government to take a decision in this matter within 10 days on October 7. Now the government has announced the reopening of temples and all other religious places,” he said.

This will be highlighted among the party cadres to boost their morale, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...