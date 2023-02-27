BJP will Win 150 Seats in Karnataka – TN BJP President K Annamalai

Udupi: “In Karnataka, BJP will win 150 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. We will carry out the required strategy to achieve the target”, said the Tamil Nadu BJP president and also the BJP Co-in-charge for the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka, K Annamalai during his visit to Udupi on February 27.

Speaking to media persons Annamalai said, “Our workers do not need to answer the allegations made by Congress but should work in a positive way. Karnataka is at the forefront of South India in terms of development. This time BJP will come to power with a full majority by winning 150 seats in the state including all five seats in Udupi district”.

Annamalai further said, “The BJP is in an accelerated growth phase in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will send more members to the Parliament from the BJP in the next parliamentary elections. The party will make a ‘big impact’ in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 parliamentary elections and the 2026 Assembly elections”.

Referring to the murder of a soldier, allegedly by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu recently, Annamalai said that the DMK government lacked morality. The DMK does not know the basics that it should respect the soldiers. The BJP will hand over Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased soldier.

Like this: Like Loading...