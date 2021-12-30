BJP wins Kaup TMC polls with 13 seats

Udupi: The Bharatiya Janata Party won the elections in Kaup Town Municipal Council (TMC) here on Thursday, December 30.

In a closely contested fight, BJP bagged 13 seats of the total 23 wards in Kaup TM̧C while the Congress got 7, SDPI 3 and JDS 1 seats.

The wards where the BJP candidates won are Karavali, Polipugudde, Dhandathirtha, Kalya, Bharathnagara, Beedubadi, Kaup Pete, Lighthouse, Koppalangadi, Janardhana Temple, General Shale and Gradi.

The wards where the Congress Candidates won are Kaipunjalu, Kotthalkatte, Polipu, Thottam, Dugganthota, Badagragutthu, Kudthimar. The SPDI candidates won in Mangalpete, Gujji and Ahammadi Mohalla wards while JDS won in the Kombagudde ward.