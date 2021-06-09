Spread the love



















BJP’s BL Santosh arrives in Goa to take stock of organisational affairs



Panaji: The BJP’s all India general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh arrived in Goa on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit to oversee organisational affairs in the state, Goa Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Wednesday.

“We undertake many programmes as a party organisation, he will speak to us about that. He will hold meetings with the booth workers, mandal and state office bearers. BL Santosh is all India general secretary organisation,” Tanavade said.

Santosh arrived in Goa from Maharashtra where he was on a three-day visit.

Asked if Santosh will be taking up issues related to the state assembly elections, which are scheduled for early 2022, Tanavade said: “The elections may be held around January, February, many feel that is why he is coming here, but that is not the case”.

When asked if Santosh would be addressing the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, which has earned the party negative publicity against the backdrop of the pandemic crisis, Tanavade replied in the negative.

