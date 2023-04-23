BJP’s dam has broken, water will flow out and join the Sea Called Congress – D K Shivakumar

Kundapur: “BJP’s dam has broken, the water will flow out and join the sea called Congress”, said KPCC president D K Shivakumar during the party workers meeting held at Byndoor here on April 23.

Addressing the party workers, D K Shivakumar said, “Several prominent BJP leaders, including the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and many other legislators have resigned and joined the Congress party and in the coming days more leaders from BJP will join the Congress”.

DKS further said, “I would like to congratulate those who have kept their faith in Congress and joined the party. Hindutva is not the property of any person or party. We are all Hindus, I too visited many temples yesterday and today, tomorrow, I will be visiting the Kollur temple. I am happy to see the youth power in Byndoor. This time our candidate will win with a margin of more than 50,000 votes”.

DKS also said, “While the income of the people has steeply decreased, the prices of essential commodities have reached the skies. In such a situation, people should vote for Congress to help them lead a dignified life”.

“If Congress comes to power, we will fulfil the four poll promises of free power, free ration, monthly Rs 2,000 for the female head of every family and a stipend to unemployed youth. We heard of Acche Din in the last Lok Sabha elections. Unfortunately, Acche Din never came for the people. The PM has not raised a word on Acche Din. Now, once again he is engaged in lying to the people to seek votes. The NDA government led by Modi failed to fulfil the promises made. Karnataka has become the corrupt capital of the country and to cover it, they are coming up with various issues”, said DKS.

“I have been told that three MLAs here have brought an injunction order from the court to prevent the leaking of CDs against them. Why have they (three MLAs) obtained a stay from the court against disclosing their private affairs? This is a testimony to what is going on in the BJP,” Shivakumar added.

Speaking about the former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, DKS said, “We requested Pramod not to quit the Congress party but he left the Congress and joined BJP. I congratulate our workers for keeping faith in the party and not going behind him to join the BJP. Now Pramod is alone in BJP and they have not given him any position. He should start fishing work on the seaside”, said DKS.

Former MLA K Gopal Poojary, KPCC secretary M A Gafoor, DCC president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor and others were present.

