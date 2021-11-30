BJP’s Madurai unit demands Modi’s picture be displayed in govt offices



Chennai: The Madurai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government through the district collector to display images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all the government offices.

The BJP leadership also wants Modi’s pictures to be displayed alongside the Chief Minister in the banners depicting the central schemes.

P. Saravanan, the Madurai district President of the BJP and an former MLA, told the media that the party was not appealing to the DMK, but to the Tamil Nadu government.

He said, “We are insisting on using the Prime Minister’s picture alongside that of the Chief Minister to make people aware that these schemes have the participation of the Central government.”

The saffron party leader added that the demand put forward by the party’s Madurai unit was not a fresh demand, but based on a government order issued by the General Education department in 1990 which said the pictures of nine leaders, including that of the Prime Minister, may be displayed in public offices.

Saravanan said only the picture of the Chief Minister is displayed even in Central government projects and that the Prime Minister’s picture must also be included.