BJP’s policies only aimed at promoting rich, says Priyanka Gandhi

Jaipur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that BJP’s policies are only aimed at promoting the rich and they have nothing to do with the poor or the middle class people of the country.

She said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends crores of rupees on his motorcade while he calls himself the son of the soil.

“He (Modi) goes abroad and makes deals for his industrialist friends. BJP’s policies are only aimed at promoting the rich and they have nothing to do with the poor or the middle class,” Priyanka Gandhi said during a public rally in Tonk, Rajasthan.

She said that the Gehlot government’s focus has been only on development and taking people forward.

At the G20 Summit, Priyanka said that it rained in Delhi today. “It seems that what the countrymen could not say, the gods have said that it is not right to be so haughty. Keep the people of the country ahead of yourself,” she said.

She said that the Modi government has spent Rs 32 lakh crore by imposing tax on petrol and diesel. “If money is spent on gatherings, how will there be any money for the public,” she asked.

“Rajasthan government is organising camps to provide relief to the common people from inflation. Women were also provided with cell phones.”

Priyanka Gandhi also launched the Indira Rasoi Gramin scheme.

In Rajasthan cities, the food was provided for rupees eight only, however, the government had announced to provide cheap food from Indira Rasoi in rural areas also. These food outlets will be run in the name of Indira Rasoi Yojana Gramin.

