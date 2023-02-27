BJP’s ‘Pragati Rath Yatra’ Flagged Off in City to Promote Achievements of State & Union Govt

BJP’s ‘Pragati Rath Yatra’ Flagged Off in City at Mallikatta Ground/Kadri on Monday, 27 February 2023 at 10 am to Promote the Achievements of State & Union Governments. The flag-off was done by Mangaluru South Constituency MLA Vedavyas Kamath, along with the president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri; MCC Mayor Jayanand Anchan, former MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty; Manohar Shetty-Kadri Ward Corporator, Yuva Morcha members, BJP corporators, among others.

Mangaluru: The ‘BJP Pragati Rath Yatra; was flagged off in Bengaluru by CM Basavaraj Bommaiah on Friday, 24 February, while the Rath Yatra was flagged off here in Mangaluru at Kadri Mallikatta Ground on Monday, 27 February 2023 at 10 am. It is learnt that 130 raths (chariots) will tour all over the state to highlight the achievements of both the state and the Central governments.

Nearly six BJP Pragati Rath Yatra vehicles have travelled from Meerut, UP for the campaign here in Mangaluru and DK. Speaking on the occasion, the president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidrisaid, ” No matter how much the opposition leaders are spreading false propaganda on BJP party, the people still have faith and belief in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it has strong leadership. Once the vehicles of hope complete one round, there will be a BJP tsunami in the District/Mangaluru and Karnataka. Candidates in Mangaluru will win all the seats, and in the state, we will have 150 winners in the forthcoming elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said determination is the key to success and the work done by the government would be taken to the doorsteps of people. The raths will move around to take the achievements of the double-engine governments, the Karnataka and Union Governments”

Sudarshan further said ” After the BJP came to power, it ended the travails faced by the people caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The State even got the award for handling the Pandemic situation.BJP government has taken up various projects in the State, and even here, and people have good faith in our party. Our MP Nalin Kumar Kateel got grants from the Union government for the Smart City projects. It will be a sure win for the BJP party in the forthcoming elections, and we have to work hard for success”.

Also speaking MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, ” BJP has a capable leadership and people believe that BJP is their hope. Already 130 chariots have started across the state to convey the achievements of the central and state governments to the people. Girls, the poor, and school children will be informed and created awareness, and the work of building a new India through a new Karnataka can only be done by the BJP. Similarly will be the progress in DK/Mangaluru, since various projects were taken up and completed, which have created good faith in BJP leadership. The vehicles will make everyone realize their resolve. After coming to power BJP has worked on public welfare after covid crisis.

” The work of giving leadership in this world is going on under the leadership of Modi. The state government is providing farmers’ education, as well as the children of farm labourers, fishermen and weavers. Loans to women under a self-sufficiency scheme, self-employment scheme for youth, a free bus pass for female students, a free bus pass for women, and one thousand rupees per month for agricultural workers. All these will lead the state and DK/Mangaluru to progress. Trust BJP for better leadership and government” added MLA Kamath.

BJP Chennai state president K Annamalai, who was earlier the Superintendent of Police in Udupi District arrived this morning in Mangaluru to launch the Yatra in Mangaluru, but due to time restrictions had to rush to Udupi for the launch programme there, thereby skipping Mangaluru programme.

Like this: Like Loading...