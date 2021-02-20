Spread the love



















BJP’s Shazia Ilmi accuses ex-BSP MP of passing lewd remarks, FIR lodged



New Delhi: Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi has filed a complaint against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Akbar Ahmad ‘Dumpy’, for allegedly passing lewd remarks at her during a dinner party on February 5.

An FIR has been registered at Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj police station under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The FIR was registered on February 7.

“We have registered a case and legal action as per law is being taken,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP Southwest Delhi.

In her complaint, Ilmi stated that she was invited to a dinner party on February 5 in Vasant Kunj where Ahmad misbehaved with her after which she filed the police complaint against him.