BJP’s TN General Secretary Raghavan resigns after sting

Chennai: BJP’s Tamil Nadu state General Secretary K.T. Raghavan on Tuesday resigned from his post in wake of a sting operation in which he was seen in a sleazy video call with a female party colleague, while terming it an “attempt to malign him and the party”.

The video was recorded and uploaded to YouTube by BJP member Madan Ravichandran.

Raghavan immediately resigned from the party post and said that he would take the legal recourse in the matter.

In a Facebook post, Raghavan, noting that he has been in public life for the past 30 years, said: “I came to know of a video about me today morning. It has been done with the intent to malign me and the party.”

“I deny the allegations. I will fight this legally. Truth will prevail.”

He said that he had consulted party state President K. Annamalai over his decision to quit.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran claimed that he had several such videos of Raghavan in his possession. He told the media that he had consulted Annamalai who told him to go ahead with releasing the video to get justice for the affected woman.

Annamalai was not available for comments.

